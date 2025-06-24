Rothbury hosts Northumbrian Federation of Anglers' 'come and try fly fishing' day
It was a glorious day on the Saturday with high temperatures and sunny skies, while the Sunday was a little cooler but much more windy.
In total, more than 100 people of all ages and experiences went along to the Coquet at Rothbury to learn about fly fishing on the river.
Federation and Greys staff were there to help with casting tuition and to answer questions. There was tuition with trout and salmon rods.
Some people left the river and drove to Thrunton Long Crag fishery and hired tackle because they enjoyed the experience so much.
Many people watched the demonstrations of how to tie both trout and salmon flies.
Visitors were also interested in the beautiful display of walking sticks that had been dressed so carefully. The heads on the sticks had been carved to show the detail of many animals’ and birds’ heads
