Bob caught eight brown trout in one session recently.

With the warmer weather lots of trout have been feeding on the surface, writes Bob Smith.

At Sweethope, dries and Emerger patterns have been successful – with most boat anglers returning over 10 trout a session.

During very bright periods the fish have gone deeper and weighted buzzers have got their attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fishery is holding an open boat competition on Friday (July 5) from 5.30pm-10pm. Contact Sweethope for details.

There is a fun day at Langley Dam fishery on Wednesday, July 10, for young people. Any youngsters interested should contact the fishery.

Last week I spent time on the rivers Coquet and Wansbeck. The fishing has been very good for trout, even during the heat of the day.

In one two-hour session I had eight trout to my net.