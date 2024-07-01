Rivers Coquet and Wansbeck provide good catches of trout for anglers
At Sweethope, dries and Emerger patterns have been successful – with most boat anglers returning over 10 trout a session.
During very bright periods the fish have gone deeper and weighted buzzers have got their attention.
The fishery is holding an open boat competition on Friday (July 5) from 5.30pm-10pm. Contact Sweethope for details.
There is a fun day at Langley Dam fishery on Wednesday, July 10, for young people. Any youngsters interested should contact the fishery.
Last week I spent time on the rivers Coquet and Wansbeck. The fishing has been very good for trout, even during the heat of the day.
In one two-hour session I had eight trout to my net.
The fish were rising, but I enjoyed fishing unweighted wet flies. Size 14 patterns such as silver butcher, winged hare’s ear, black Pennell, snipe and purple and other north country spider patterns all caught trout.
