News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

River Coquet the place to be for anglers with some good catches reported

I reported last week that after the rain there would likely be some good sport to be had on our local rivers, writes Bob Smith. This proved to be the case, with the Northumbrian Anglers Federation beats on the Coquet the place to be.
By Bob Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST- 2 min read
Bob caught an impressive trout on the River Coquet. Picture: Bob SmithBob caught an impressive trout on the River Coquet. Picture: Bob Smith
Bob caught an impressive trout on the River Coquet. Picture: Bob Smith

Between Tuesday and Sunday, the reported catches were 10 salmon to the net and at least 20 sea trout. A couple of fish were caught in the Pauperhaugh area, but the majority of the catches were taken in the High Park and Felton stretches.

The heaviest salmon was 12 pounds, while the heaviest sea trout tipped the scales at 10.5 pounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northumberland Federation held a drop-in day on the Coquet at Rothbury last week. It was primarily aimed at getting new people to try river fishing and was very successful, attracting 25 adults and 14 youngsters.

Most Popular

One of the bailiffs demonstrated some fly tying techniques and trout permit holders could give using a double-handed rod a try too.

I ventured out during the week to try for a trout. Using just a single fly on a floating line I had some super sport.

My tippet was two-pound breaking strain and the wild Coquet brown trout tried their very best to snap it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I fished two pools and had some nice chunky fish, all returned quickly to the river.

As the size 12 Black Pennell swung under some low branches a heavier trout tightened my line. The fish was so strong it swam quickly upstream against the current. I managed to play and net it, and it measured 13 inches, which is the best I’ve had this season from the Coquet.

The local still waters are still a challenge for most anglers with the water temperatures still high. Most anglers are managing bags of around five fish, with the occasional rod just getting into double figures. One guy I was talking to was telling me he had a nice 10-pound rainbow from Fontburn Reservoir last week.

This last weekend we’ve had more heavy, prolonged rain. This has given the rivers another lift and the rest of the week should witness some more good sport for the migratory fish anglers.

Related topics:Northumbrian Anglers Federation