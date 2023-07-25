Bob caught an impressive trout on the River Coquet. Picture: Bob Smith

Between Tuesday and Sunday, the reported catches were 10 salmon to the net and at least 20 sea trout. A couple of fish were caught in the Pauperhaugh area, but the majority of the catches were taken in the High Park and Felton stretches.

The heaviest salmon was 12 pounds, while the heaviest sea trout tipped the scales at 10.5 pounds.

The Northumberland Federation held a drop-in day on the Coquet at Rothbury last week. It was primarily aimed at getting new people to try river fishing and was very successful, attracting 25 adults and 14 youngsters.

One of the bailiffs demonstrated some fly tying techniques and trout permit holders could give using a double-handed rod a try too.

I ventured out during the week to try for a trout. Using just a single fly on a floating line I had some super sport.

My tippet was two-pound breaking strain and the wild Coquet brown trout tried their very best to snap it.

I fished two pools and had some nice chunky fish, all returned quickly to the river.

As the size 12 Black Pennell swung under some low branches a heavier trout tightened my line. The fish was so strong it swam quickly upstream against the current. I managed to play and net it, and it measured 13 inches, which is the best I’ve had this season from the Coquet.

The local still waters are still a challenge for most anglers with the water temperatures still high. Most anglers are managing bags of around five fish, with the occasional rod just getting into double figures. One guy I was talking to was telling me he had a nice 10-pound rainbow from Fontburn Reservoir last week.