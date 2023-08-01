Brown trout. Picture: Bob Smith

The most exciting catch during the last week, was a spectacular salmon caught on the fly. The fish was in super condition and was taken in the Pauperhaugh area.

Migratory salmon and sea trout have been caught throughout the system, even in the Rothbury area.

It must be said the majority of the fish have been caught in the High Park/Felton stretches. Probably because more anglers have been fishing there.

In total, during the past week, Federation members have reported 11 salmon caught and about 50 sea trout coming to their nets. Lots of sea trout have been caught both on fly and by spinning.

One Federation member was spinning and returned 14 sea trout in a single day!

On the Federation water on the River Till a couple of sea trout have been caught too. Chatton Fishery runs into the Till, and that fishery reports that their water temperature has dropped to 16 degrees. This should make the fishing easier as still waters have been a real challenge in the last few weeks.

According to staff at Chatton and Thrunton Long Crag, small fly patterns have been producing the takes. A very small percentage of anglers have caught trout using lures.

More rain is expected which should help the salmon and sea trout anglers providing the river doesn’t colour up to badly.