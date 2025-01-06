Revised Jim Clark Rally route will offer competitors and fans more excitement

The 2025 Jim Clark Rally will be the longest in a decade.

The Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally will offer competitors and motorsport fans the longest route in over a decade when it returns with a new format.

Based in Duns and sponsored by Borders Competitions, a leading name in online raffles and draws across the UK, the Jim Clark Rally will bolster its stage mileage over the Friday and Saturday, May 23-24, event.

Having run 88 miles in 2024, it will increase this to 102 miles in 2025, ensuring it remains one of the country’s most challenging and highly respected stage rallies.

In addition, the Jim Clark Reivers Rally, which takes place on Sunday, May 25, will also enjoy increased mileage for the 2025 edition, taking its total to 60 competitive stage miles.

After re-introducing the iconic Langton stage in 2024, which features the fan-favourite water splash just outside the village of Gavinton, organisers completed an extensive route survey after the 2024 event and plans were put into place to reinvigorate the offering for 2025.

After the ceremonial start in Duns Square early on Friday evening, the Langton Mill stage offers the perfect opener for rally fans. In a twist, a reversed version of the Fogo test is next, before the introduction of a classic Jim Clark test last used in 2012 – Bothwell.

The challenging 14-mile stage is the jewel in the crown of the Friday night leg which totals 46 miles, with a double run over each stage planned before the end of the day back in Duns just before 11pm.

Saturday starts back at Langton, before a revised Edrom and Blackadder feature. The loop will finish with a new Polwarth stage, ahead of service in Duns around midday and a repeat in the afternoon. The traditional finish celebrations will take place back in Duns Square.

The top-flight Probite British Rally Championship returns for the Friday and Saturday legs, as does the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship. They will be joined by the AS Performance North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship and SG Petch ANECC Championship.

Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally will again start in Duns Square and feature event staples such as Westruther, Macks Mill, Scott’s View and Eccles, with extensions to several stages.

The Asset Alliance Group Scottish Rally Championship and Scottish Tarmack Rally Championship join the action on Sunday.