Return of fun rowing event in Berwick

Action from a previous Trade 4’s rowing competition in Berwick.

The annual event, which has been suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a great opportunity to sample rowing in a safe, fun environment.

Amateur crews of four, with only one club rower permitted, compete over a 450m course for the much coveted Trade 4’s trophy.

The crews, mostly groups of friends or work colleagues, have been working hard over the last few weeks to hone their rowing skills and assemble their outfits – in previous years there has been as much competition for the best fancy dress prize as for the overall trophy.

Rowing is expected to begin around noon and racing will continue through the afternoon.

The clubhouse will be open, with everyone welcome and refreshments available to purchase.