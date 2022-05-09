Recruitment drive launched in bid to find new swimming teachers in Northumberland

The Institute of Swimming has joined Active Northumberland to launch an academy offering people the chance to retrain and embark on a career as a swimming teacher for just £79 - a fraction of the usual £1000 cost.

Active Northumberland is looking to train and recruit 12 new swimming teachers across its ten leisure centres; Hexham, Prudhoe, Berwick, Alnwick, Rothbury, Ashington, Blyth, Cramlington, Morpeth and Ponteland.

Mark Seymour, head of swimming at Active Northumberland, said: “We had to close our swimming lesson waiting lists when we returned from lockdown as they were becoming unmanageable, and we currently have high occupancy at 97% in all our swimming lessons, across all our sites and at all levels.

A swimming teacher supervises her students in the water.

"The Institute of Swimming’s revolutionary academy will help find and train new swimming teachers, allowing Active Northumberland to expand its Learn to Swim programme, cover staff sickness and relieve pressure by reducing the occupancy levels in our swimming lessons to 85% per class, per stage, allowing for easier movement.”

Swim England estimates that half a million children in England are currently missing out on learning to swim due to staff shortages exacerbated by lockdowns and Brexit.

Rebecca Cox, managing director, Institute of Swimming, said: "We are looking to attract new people into the sector who may not have considered teaching swimming as a career opportunity.”

Anyone interested should complete an online form by May 22.