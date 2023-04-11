News you can trust since 1854
Record turnout as Beadnell beach run marks fifth anniversary

Celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the Beadnell beach 5k run attracted a record turnout.

By Ian Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

More than 50 runners took part in Saturday’s event which also featured Easter egg prizes and live music by local resident Kenneth Howe with his renditions of the Blaydon Races (and more).

There were also free refreshments courtesy of The Landing.

The event was set up by local residents Stuart Craig and Ros Foggin who are there week in, week out whatever the weather to greet and run with everyone that turns up.

Stuart, in a social media post, said: “Well, wow! What a fantastic fifth anniversary run. It was great to see so many of you turn up on what was a bit of a grey start. Everyone seemed to really enjoy it though. Had some lovely feedback, thank you. Congratulations to all of the winners

“A huge thank you to Ken for keeping us entertained with his renditions of the Blaydon Races (and more) and to Julie and the staff at The Landing for all the teas and coffees. Also, the organising committee, you know who you are. Thank you all.”

He also thanked ‘all the regulars, the once-a-yearers and the one-offers’ who have helped to create ‘a fantastic, family friendly, and most importantly healthy start to the weekend’.

Collectively, participants have run, jogged and walked at least 5,000 miles up and down Beadnell beach.

The group now has more than 360 members with new people joining all the time. If you’re in the vicinity over the summer then please do come and join in.

The run takes place every Saturday at 9am from The Landing.

