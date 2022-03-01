Record medal haul for Blyth athletes

Blyth atletes on the podium at the National Indoor Championships.

The U15 girls were in utterly dominant form, locking out the podium in no fewer than four events.

Hannah Wilson took gold in the shot put and hurdles, whilst Senna Gorvett took high jump gold with national champion Sadie Parker adding the North East title in the long jump. Emily Bond picked up three medals as well and Millie Wilkinson took gold in the 60m, just a day after securing bronze at the Scottish National Championships.

Alfie Ward picked up a trio of gold medals in the long jump, hurdles and pole vault, whilst there were five medals, four of them gold, for Luke Pichler as he had another fantastic weekend.