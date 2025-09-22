Rain is a blessing for anglers on the Northumberland Federation beats on the Coquet

Thrunton fishery has restocked with trout.

This week’s heavy rain saw a tremendous improvement in river sport, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local river got a decent lift and the salmon and sea trout started to run upstream.

Northumberland Federation beats did well on the Coquet. At least 10 salmon came to anglers’ nets along with 15 sea trout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The salmon weighed up to 10lbs, with the sea trout weighing up to 6lbs. Most of the salmon were caught in the middle stretches of the Coquet.

The Tyne beats of the Federation beat also produced three salmon up to 8lbs. The head bailiff, Keith Mather, tells me most of the fish were fly caught.

Thrunton fishery had a double stocking of trout this last week and anglers reaped their reward, with bags well above 20 fish.

The trout were prepared to chase some lures and this produced some excellent sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the week northerly winds made it more of a challenge, but one angler managed eight fish on an unweighted red buzzer.

Visiting international saltwater guide Gavin Pratz, from Queensland, Australia, is giving a talk at Rod and Tackle on Thursday (September 25), at 6pm.

Pratz has guided all over the world catching tuna and black marlin. It should be well worth a listen.