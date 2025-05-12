Racing trainers Paul Robson, from Chatton, and Adam Nicol, of Seahouses, saddle winners at Kelso

Paul Robson saddled two winners at Kelso.

The 2025/6 National Hunt season started officially at the end of April and Paul Robson, who trains at South Hazelrigg, and Adam Nicol, who trains at Seahouses, have continued their recent fine form by picking up three winners between them at Kelso.

Robson had a double, with recent stable recruit Our Girl Sal taking the three-mile two-furlong hurdle by a nose from favourite Wee Aiki, with the third and fourth only a neck and another neck away in an almost blanket finish.

The seven-year-old mare, owned by Berwickshire Blazers, only joined the yard in March after winning a point-to-point in Ireland for Peter Fahey. She had run well a few weeks ago on her stable debut, finishing fifth. New stable jockey and 2013 Grand National winning pilot Ryan Mania was in the saddle.

Later in the afternoon, six-year-old Away She Goes lifted the two-mile hurdle, leading from pillar to post and winning by over five lengths, with Edward Austin on board.

This was the mare’s first win for the Robson stable, with the Paul Robson Racing Club as owners. The horse joined the yard in January from Brian Ellison.

Former National Hunt jockey Nicol lifted the two-mile five-furlong hurdle with 100/30 favourite Benefit Ben, the seven-year-old gelding’s second win since joining the yard last November from Sandy Thomson in Greenlaw.

Nicol has only been in training since the 2020/21 season and had eight winners last term.

Robson plans to run a few ‘summer jumpers’ and a few on the flat, with three new imports from Rupert Lowe, Mr Withington, Ravenswell and Northfield Lake all set to yard debut along with Freedom Day and Inoue.

Over the jumps expect to see recent double winner Aazza plus Ocavango Delta, Fete Champetre, Our Girl Sal, Away She Goes, Diamond Mix and Ravenswell in action.