Racing trainers Paul Robson and Adam Nichol saddle winners over hurdles and on the flat

Trainer Paul Robson.

Racing trainers Paul Robson, who trains at South Hazelrigg, and Adam Nicol, who trains at Seahouses, have been among the winners in the past couple of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robson, who moved into the former yard of Rose Dobbin last summer, enjoyed winners over two days with Diamond Mix showing great battling qualities in the hands of Lilly Pinchin, to head home the favourite Kidman, trained in Morpeth by Simon Waugh, by a neck in the two-mile handicap chase at Hexham.

A day later, Aazza completed her second win in a row with a two lengths win in the hands of regular stable jockey Craig Nichol at Southwell in the three mile Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aazza had also won three weeks earlier at Wetherby, the fifth win of her career. Aazza headed home the Dan Skelton favourite Jacksbar.

Nicol has also been in form, with three winners over three days.

Trailblazer won a two-mile hurdle at Sedgefield, ridden by former champion jump jockey Brian Hughes. The gelding won by an impressive 13 lengths, its second win of the National Hunt season after winning at Perth last summer.

Nichol had a double on the day at Sedgefield with Feach Amach lifting the two-and-a-half-mile Mares Handicap Hurdle at odds of 9/2 in the hands of claimer Joshua Thompson, winning by 16 lengths.

The mare only joined the yard in February.

To supplement a good few days, Nichol then had a win on the flat at Pontefract with Quercus Robur, ridden by Cam Hardie. It was the gelding’s third win and its second for Nicol.