Pro win for boxer Cyrus at Ally Pally
Alnwick boxer Cyrus Pattinson made a winning return to the ring on Saturday when he won his bout at the Alexandra Palace in London.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:35 am
Pattinson, who boxes out of the Birtley club in County Durham, had a six round welterweight contest against Evengii Vazem from Russia.
‘Ramone,’ as he is known, was taken the distance by his opponent, but comfortably won on points.
The former GB amateur, who is now undefeated in three professional fights, says he is targeting a title fight before the end of the year.