Popular rider Danyon Hume signs on for a second season with Berwick Bandits

Danyon Hume. Picture: Taz McDougall

Berwick Bandits have unveiled their second signing for 2025, Danyon Hume joining Drew Kemp in returning for a second season at Shielfield Park.

The 28-year-old from Buckinghamshire instantly endeared himself to the Borders’ fans by beating track specialist Craig Cook in his opening ride following a close-season switch from Redcar.

Indeed, the popular ex-Glasgow and Ipswich man made a habit of silencing the big guns in heat one with victories over Richard Lawson, Kyle Howarth and Josh Pickering under his belt.

“It’s a fair trek up from Buckinghamshire every week but Berwick proved last year that we are a real family club and one that sticks together even when things are not going so well,” Hume said.

“The fans and promotion were awesome in 2024 and it didn’t take long for me to say yes when Stewart (Dickson, team manager) and Jamie (Courtney, club owner) approached me with an offer for next season.”

He added: “I love the club and love riding at Shielfield, although one of the aims for 2025 is to pick up a few more points on the road.

“We were top of the table at one point until Lewi Kerr, Rory Schlein and Bastian Borke were injured so I believe we were better than our final position and that the management has its sights set on a much better season in 2025.

“And I’m delighted to be part of that.”

Berwick-born Leon Flint has signed for Sheffield Tigers in the British Premiership next season and Landshut, the German-based side that competes in the second tier.