Popular 10k race returns to Morpeth with runners raising funds for leading disability charity

The popular RunThrough Morpeth 10k is returning in June.

Following the success of Morpeth’s first RunThrough10k last year, keen runners across the North East will be pleased to know that the event is returning again this summer.

On June 15, 1,000 runners are expected to take on the famous landmarks of Morpeth, starting and finishing at the town hall clock tower.

The Morpeth 10k’s Charity of the Year has been named as The Percy Hedley Foundation, a leading North East disability charity.

The Percy Hedley Foundation supports and empowers individuals with complex disabilities, offering a range of services including schools, colleges and adult services.

Founded in 1953, the foundation began as a school for children with cerebral palsy and now supports more than 650 people and their families daily across a range of locations, helped by a team of 1,000 staff.

The foundation comprises schools, a college, adult and residential services providing individualised care and educational support across the North East.

Those wanting to take part in the run are encouraged to secure their spot through The Percy Hedley Foundation and help raise vital funds to support them.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, said: “The Percy Hedley Foundation is the perfect choice for our Charity of the Year partner at Morpeth 10k.

“Their unwavering commitment to providing essential services across the North East and empowering individuals with disabilities is inspiring and we're proud to partner alongside them. As excitement builds for the second edition of the Morpeth 10k race this summer, we hope many will choose to run in support of this incredible charity.”

To sign up to the Morpeth 10k and support The Percy Hedley Foundation, visit https://runforcharity.com/percy-hedley-foundation/morpeth-10k-/1737126649477.6867