Ponteland golfer wins U14 English Open golf title

Ponteland's Charlottle Naughton, winner of the English U14 Open Championship.

Charlottle, who is a member at the Ponteland Golf Club in Northumberland, took home the prize after completing the 54-hole championship with a score of 219, which was six over par.

She was consistent throughout and after posting 72 and 74 in her first two rounds, she completed her victory with a final round of 73.

Annabel Peaford was the overnight leader, but soon found her lead clawed back by playing partner Naughton, who recently became the youngest ever Northumberland Ladies County Champion.

Three birdies for Naughton helped close the gap and a par on 18 was all she needed to claim the title by a two-shot margin from Hill Valley’s Lauren Crump. Third was Elizabeth Wilson of Norwood Park on 223.

Peasford eventually finished fourth, five shots off the lead on 224.

Naughton said: “I feel very proud to stand here. It means a lot because I’ve worked really hard for this and it’s all paid off.

“A birdie at the second really got me started for the final round. I just missed out on a birdie at the 17th which was my hardest hole so that was alright too.

“I played really well. It’s a hard course and now I just need to keep grafting away and get better and better.”

A spokesman for Ponteland GC said: “We are tremendously proud of Charlotte’s achievements and we are sure there will be more to come from her in the future.

"She is having a tremendous season. She became the youngest Northumberland Ladies County Champion in history back in June and the year just continues to get better and better for her with yet another fantastic achievement under her belt.”

Nik Jones has been crowned Ponteland’s 2022 Club Champion after carding two rounds of 70 for a total of 140.

Neil McLaren won the Nett Championship with scores of 76 and 76 (-12) for a total of 140.