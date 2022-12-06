Racing at Ratcheugh.

First meeting in the north was held at Hexham recently, and racing is due to resume at the Ratcheugh course near Alnwick this weekend with the staging of the Ratcheugh Racing Club meeting on Sunday (December 11).

As in previous years, the course will hold four meetings throughout the season, with the other dates being in the new year.

They are: Sunday, Jan 8 – West Percy; Sun Jan 29 – Percy; Sun Feb 26 – College Valley & North Northumberland.

There will also be a meeting at Tranwell near Morpeth on Saturday, April 1.

The first race at Ratcheugh on Sunday is due off at 12noon and the latest update on the going is ‘good to soft.’