It takes place on Saturday, January 14, with a 5km route taking in three laps of The Pastures, starting by the Lion Bridge at 9am.

Since the first event in 2019, almost 4,500 people have clocked up a total of over 8,000 finishes, from walking to running and everything in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate at hundreds of locations around the UK.

Alnwick Pastures parkrun organisers and participants.

A course orientation brief takes place each week at 8.55am.

Thanks to a regular band of enthusiastic volunteers, the course is well marshalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that due to recent weather conditions, the grass course is often slightly damp in one or two places.