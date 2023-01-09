News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Parkrun organisers call for big turnout to join anniversary celebrations at Alnwick Pastures

The Alnwick Pastures parkrun is celebrating its fourth anniversary and organisers are calling on runners of all ages and abilities to mark the occasion.

By Ian Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:11pm

It takes place on Saturday, January 14, with a 5km route taking in three laps of The Pastures, starting by the Lion Bridge at 9am.

Since the first event in 2019, almost 4,500 people have clocked up a total of over 8,000 finishes, from walking to running and everything in between.

Hide Ad

Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate at hundreds of locations around the UK.

Alnwick Pastures parkrun organisers and participants.
Most Popular

A course orientation brief takes place each week at 8.55am.

Thanks to a regular band of enthusiastic volunteers, the course is well marshalled.

Hide Ad

Please note that due to recent weather conditions, the grass course is often slightly damp in one or two places.

Event updates are posted on the Pastures Parkrun Facebook page. Registration is free and only needs to be done once at parkrun.org.uk.