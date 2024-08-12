Paris 2024: Morpeth cyclist Hamish Turnbull finishes Olympic Games with one medal after crashing in keirin semi-final

By Craig Buchan
Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hamish Turnbull’s Olympic Games ended with a painful-looking crash but the Northumberland cyclist still leaves Paris with his first Olympic medal.

The Morpeth Olympian had to be helped off the track after crashing in the men’s keirin semi-final, meaning he would not go on to race for a medal and ended up eleventh in the classification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had done well to reach Sunday’s semi-final after coming through a repechage on Saturday and then finishing second in his quarter-final.

But the 25-year-old, nicknamed The Morpeth Mish, crashed while swerving to avoid another downed rider during the race at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

Hamish Turnbull crashed during the men's keirin semi-finals. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)Hamish Turnbull crashed during the men's keirin semi-finals. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Hamish Turnbull crashed during the men's keirin semi-finals. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Previously at Paris 2024, his first Olympics, Turnbull won a silver medal in the men’s team sprint, one of 11 medals that Britain picked up in cycling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team GB, which also included fellow debutant Ed Lowe and Tokyo Olympics medalist Jack Carlin, were narrowly beaten in the final by a strong Netherlands team that set a new world record time.

Speaking to Eurosport after the team sprint, Turnbull said: “I think, to be honest, we came here expecting to fight for third, so as soon as we got into that gold final all stress was off.

“We just tried to express what we could do and enjoy it.

From left, Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, and Hamish Turnbull celebrate securing a silver medal for Team GB in the men's team sprint at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)From left, Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, and Hamish Turnbull celebrate securing a silver medal for Team GB in the men's team sprint at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
From left, Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, and Hamish Turnbull celebrate securing a silver medal for Team GB in the men's team sprint at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

“It was a really nice feeling to race in front of this crowd. So many people on our shoulders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A big thanks to everyone at home who was cheering us on as well. We really appreciate it.”

Teammate Carlin added that Turnbull had “stepped up to the occasion” in his first Olympics and “had a medal to show for it.”

The team sprint format sees two teams of three race each other around the track over three laps, with one rider dropping out after each lap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the keirin, riders follow a motorised pace bike for three laps as it gradually increases its speed before sprinting for the win against their competitors.

Turnbull had also competed in the individual sprint, where he ultimately finished in seventh place.

He won the first of his three quarter final contests against Jeffrey Hoogland but was beaten in the other two, sending his Dutch opponent through to the semi finals.

Related topics:ParisMorpethNorthumberlandBritainNetherlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice