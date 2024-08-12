Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hamish Turnbull’s Olympic Games ended with a painful-looking crash but the Northumberland cyclist still leaves Paris with his first Olympic medal.

The Morpeth Olympian had to be helped off the track after crashing in the men’s keirin semi-final, meaning he would not go on to race for a medal and ended up eleventh in the classification.

He had done well to reach Sunday’s semi-final after coming through a repechage on Saturday and then finishing second in his quarter-final.

But the 25-year-old, nicknamed The Morpeth Mish, crashed while swerving to avoid another downed rider during the race at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

Hamish Turnbull crashed during the men's keirin semi-finals. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Previously at Paris 2024, his first Olympics, Turnbull won a silver medal in the men’s team sprint, one of 11 medals that Britain picked up in cycling.

Team GB, which also included fellow debutant Ed Lowe and Tokyo Olympics medalist Jack Carlin, were narrowly beaten in the final by a strong Netherlands team that set a new world record time.

Speaking to Eurosport after the team sprint, Turnbull said: “I think, to be honest, we came here expecting to fight for third, so as soon as we got into that gold final all stress was off.

“We just tried to express what we could do and enjoy it.

From left, Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, and Hamish Turnbull celebrate securing a silver medal for Team GB in the men's team sprint at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

“It was a really nice feeling to race in front of this crowd. So many people on our shoulders.

“A big thanks to everyone at home who was cheering us on as well. We really appreciate it.”

Teammate Carlin added that Turnbull had “stepped up to the occasion” in his first Olympics and “had a medal to show for it.”

The team sprint format sees two teams of three race each other around the track over three laps, with one rider dropping out after each lap.

In the keirin, riders follow a motorised pace bike for three laps as it gradually increases its speed before sprinting for the win against their competitors.

Turnbull had also competed in the individual sprint, where he ultimately finished in seventh place.

He won the first of his three quarter final contests against Jeffrey Hoogland but was beaten in the other two, sending his Dutch opponent through to the semi finals.