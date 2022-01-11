Orpwood joins century club at Alnwick Races

Nick Orpwood celebrates his 100th winner on Dream Over in the opening Alnwick Hunt Members’ Race.

A decent crowed watched on as Nick Orpwood notched his 100th winner in the opening race, the Alnwick Hunt Members’ Race, guiding Dream Over to victory over Coole Hall (Will Ramsay). They were the only two starters, but set a decent pace throughout with Orpwood joining the century club with a stronger finish in the run-in.

The opening meet of the season had seen Gina Andrews record her 300th winner between the flags.

Since then, she had gone on to beat the record to become the most successful female jockey in point-to-point, and on Sunday she was in the winners’ enclosure again, recording a quick-fire double in races two and three, making it ten wins from 12 starts at the Northumberland course.

In the 5 and over Conditions Race she bided her time on the returning from injury Kalabaloo to romp home ahead of the chasing Minella Fair (Lois Teal).

And just 30 minutes later she was at it again, guiding stable-mate and favourite Dundrum Wood to the post in the Ladies Open Race, beating Thyne For Gold (Immy Robinson) into second place.

The Men’s Open Race saw George Chatterton on Overworkedunderpaid record his second successive Alnwick win, after also taking victory in the opening Ratcheugh meet.

He was followed home by Matt’s Commission under Jack Teal, who went one better on The Great Phoenix in the penultimate Restricted Race, where Okey Dokey (Lucy Brown) was the runner-up.

Diana Prince was a faller at the last in this one, but horse and jockey both got to their feet unhurt.

In the concluding Maiden Race, Gina Andrews was going for her treble on the favourite Pedley Wood, but was withdrawn as the horses went to flag.

In the end, this produced an exciting finish with John Dawson on the grey Sine Nomine forcing his way from the back and holding off the challenge of Doyen Wood under Joe Wright in the run-in.