Sam Hancox collects his winner's trophy. Picture: Peter Scaife

Sam Hancox got back to winning ways with victory in the midweek Newburn River Run, organised by Elswick Harriers.

Run this year on a much changed eight kilometre out-and-back course along the north bank of the River Tyne, from Throckley to Wylam, in balmy early evening weather, Hancox made it first back in a time of 24 minutes 49 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of second-placed Liam Taylor of Sunderland Harriers (25:33), with Birtley’s Liam McConnell in third (25:59).

Tynedale Harrier Diane Foster was first female finisher in 30:11 with Heaton’s Ellie Reed second (31:43) and Sedgefield Harrier Jane Spink third (32:25). Morpeth’s Lizzie Rank was fifth in 33:09.

There was a strong showing from Morpeth in what has always been a popular race, with Christopher Huitson 10th (27:43), John Butters 11th and second Over-40 (27:47), Andrew Ball 13th (28:16) and Lee Bennett 17th and first Over-50 (28:47), seeing the club comfortably claim the team prize.

Other club finishers included: Stephen Cessford, 61st in 33:08; Robyn Bennett, 73rd and eighth female finisher in 34:06 and Shuna Rank, 138th and third Over-50 in 37:33.

Elsewhere in the country, there was the strangest of results, with Morpeth’s veteran and much-travelled distance specialist Andrew Lawrence beaten by Andrew Lawrence in the Leamington Spa half marathon.

