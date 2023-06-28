News you can trust since 1854
One Morpeth Harrier runs back into form while another leaves the race announcer very confused

There was a return to first spot for one Morpeth Harrier, while another was beaten by his namesake.
By Peter Scaife
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Sam Hancox collects his winner's trophy. Picture: Peter ScaifeSam Hancox collects his winner's trophy. Picture: Peter Scaife
Sam Hancox collects his winner's trophy. Picture: Peter Scaife

Sam Hancox got back to winning ways with victory in the midweek Newburn River Run, organised by Elswick Harriers.

Run this year on a much changed eight kilometre out-and-back course along the north bank of the River Tyne, from Throckley to Wylam, in balmy early evening weather, Hancox made it first back in a time of 24 minutes 49 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of second-placed Liam Taylor of Sunderland Harriers (25:33), with Birtley’s Liam McConnell in third (25:59).

Tynedale Harrier Diane Foster was first female finisher in 30:11 with Heaton’s Ellie Reed second (31:43) and Sedgefield Harrier Jane Spink third (32:25). Morpeth’s Lizzie Rank was fifth in 33:09.

There was a strong showing from Morpeth in what has always been a popular race, with Christopher Huitson 10th (27:43), John Butters 11th and second Over-40 (27:47), Andrew Ball 13th (28:16) and Lee Bennett 17th and first Over-50 (28:47), seeing the club comfortably claim the team prize.

Other club finishers included: Stephen Cessford, 61st in 33:08; Robyn Bennett, 73rd and eighth female finisher in 34:06 and Shuna Rank, 138th and third Over-50 in 37:33.

Elsewhere in the country, there was the strangest of results, with Morpeth’s veteran and much-travelled distance specialist Andrew Lawrence beaten by Andrew Lawrence in the Leamington Spa half marathon.

Morpeth’s Lawrence finished in one hour 16 minutes and 12 seconds, with namesake Andrew Lawrence of Stratford upon Avon AC winning in 1:14:46, the results leaving the race announcer very confused.