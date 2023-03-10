The pair, who have five olympic medals between them, have also made Wallsend-based firm Nirvana Europe their official travel partner.

Alistair Brownlee said: “Having travelled with Nirvana for many years and worked with them as a key partner of British Triathlon, the World Series, and now Ironman races, I am excited to be formally working with a brand that understands the events and the requirements of the athletes who travel to compete.

“The team at Nirvana has always been there for me, if I’ve ever been stuck at the other side of the world, they are always at the end of the phone to make sure I get to where I need to.”

Alistair Brownlee (right) won gold at the London 2012 Olympics and the Rio 2016 Olympics. Jonny Brownlee (left) won medals at both events and a thrid medal in Tokyo in 2021.

His brother Jonny added: “It is great to make our relationship with Nirvana official, they have always looked after me.

“It doesn’t matter if you are an elite athlete or a beginner, travelling to a race can be as daunting as taking part, particularly in a multi-sport event.

“Making sure that getting there is as stress free as possible is fundamental to ensuring you can do your best, whatever your ability.”

Nirvana Europe specialises in organising travel for sporting events.

The firm’s managing director Nigel Morris said: “We are thrilled to have Alistair and Jonny on board as ambassadors.