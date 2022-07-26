Olympians head the field at Burgham Horse Trials

In 2021, Hambro Sport Horses Burgham ran concurrently with the Olympics, and organisers are delighted to welcome Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser – also individual silver medallists in Tokyo – Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class and Laura Collett and London 52 (who also won Badminton Horse Trials this spring) back to Burgham in 2022.

Burgham, Northumberland’s premier horse trials, has become renowned for an exceptionally high quality of competition, and the volume of entries for the 2022 event is such that both the feature CCI4*-S class and the CCI3*-S class will be split into two sections to accommodate all those who wish to run.

Last year’s winners of Burgham’s CCI4*-S, Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around – who took the CCI4*-L class at Bramham in June – will be attempting back-to-back victories.

However, they will have to fend off not only the aforementioned Olympic medallists, but also the likes of young star Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, runners-up at the Kentucky CCI5* in the USA this spring.

Others to watch include New Zealand Olympians Jesse Campbell and Diachello, world champion Ros Canter and the exciting Izilot DHI, Kitty King with her European Championships team gold medallist Vendredi Biats, and Sarah Bullimore and Corouet – individual bronze medallists at the 2021 Europeans.

There is a strong local representation by riders such as Wills Oakden, Harry Mutch and James Somerville.

Event Director Craig Anderson said: “We’re looking forward to a bumper Hambro Sport Horses Burgham, and I hope lots of people come to watch these world-class riders and horses competing in Northumberland. Our cross-country course-designer David Evans has provided them with an exciting test.”