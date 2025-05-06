Northumberland Federation stretches of river have seen a good number of trout rods enjoying their sport

By Bob Smith
Published 6th May 2025, 11:28 BST
Trout are gorging on newly hatched flies.Trout are gorging on newly hatched flies.
The warmer weather before the weekend resulted in large hatches of flies, writes Bob Smith.

All the still waters report big bags of trout as the fish came up in large numbers to feed on the flies and terrestrials.

Masses of beetles have had the trout gorging themselves on the surface and providing superb sport.

Other dry flies allowed to float around have been picked off regularly. CDC patterns such as Yellow Owls and F Flies have attracted fish.

The odd Hawthorn flies have been seen too. These flies have brought trout up but were only taken by a few fish.

I tried a Sedgehog as quite a few sedge have been flying around. Three casts three fish on, but I only landed two.

Still waters report big trout are still fighting hard and more larger brown trout are being caught and returned.

The local rivers have had numerous migratory birds feeding over the moving water.

There are numerous small brown trout at the moment, with the odd bigger fish appearing at dusk.

Northumberland Federation stretches have seen a good number of trout rods enjoying their sport.

Salmon anglers are working hard to find a fish with the rivers running so low and clear. Hopefully we will get some rain soon.

