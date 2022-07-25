Northumberland Coastal Run proves a hit with athletes

Coastal Run competitors gather before the start at Beadnell Beach.

The event, which had not been held for the past two years due to corovavirus, is staged between Beadnell and Alnmouth, and as its name suggests, the route takes runners along the beautiful Northumberland coastline.

This year, however, competitors faced an additional mile as the course had to be altered slightly at the request of the National Trust, who did not want runners near the bird sanctuary.

In addition, runners also had to contend with a strong wind, but they still managed to post some fast times.

First to cross the line was Jarlath McKenna of Bristol & West AC in a time of 1.23.05, with Stephen Jackson of Elvet Striders second in 01:26:55.

The women’s race was won by Elswick Harriers’ Judith Nutt in 1.45.40.

Ross Floyd of Morpeth Harriers was the first local athlete home, 11th in 01:35:30.

The first Alnwick Harriers home were Jim Allen, 22nd in 01:39:07 and Rob Andrew, 34th in 01:42:29.

Jo Gasgoine-Owen was the first Alnwick female home, 87th in 01:53:56.

In all, the race attracted an entry of 779 athletes.

Full results can be found by clicking the link on the Alnwick Harriers’ website.

A spokesman for Alnwick Harriers said: “We would like to thank all the competitors for taking part. We do say this is not a fun run as it is really tough over the sand and different terrains.

"The added extra mile, I am sure, was something that was not expected, but well done to everyone who took part and completed the course.

"A big thank you goes to all our helpers both on the day and leading up to the event. Start Fitness made a fab job of our prizes this year and our design for the T-Shirt was kindly provided by The Duchess High School competition and the winner was Nico Mackenley… we all loved the Puffin.