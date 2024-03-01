Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The light flyweight from Lynemouth will compete in the First World Qualification Tournament in Italy, overseen by the International Olympic Committee, between March 3 and March 11, with a chance to represent Team GB this summer up for grabs.

Savannah made her international debut in 2022 at the Commonwealth Games, where she won a bronze medal, and has been inspired by London 2012 champions from Team GB.

The 22-year-old qualified for the Italy competition by impressing the selectors when she won gold at the World Boxing Cup GB Open, which was held in Sheffield in January.

Savannah Stubley won a bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

She said: “Going to Paris would be life-changing and a dream come true. I have wanted it for so long and seeing others like Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor achieve their dreams proves that I can as well.

“2023 was a hard year for me but I am prepared to face whatever is in front of me and fight again.

“Everyone has had bad days. Nicola and Katie have had bad days too, but they have gotten through it. You must keep going.

“If I put my mind to something I stick to it and winning championships and a medal at the Commonwealth Games gave me a boost that tells me I am good enough to be there.

“I was always one of those kids that believed I could do it. It has always been at the back of my mind.”

Savannah started boxing at age seven, despite being the only girl at the gym in Blyth.

She said: “When my brother joined the Empire School of Boxing I did too. I was the only girl there for a while.

“My parents were sceptical at first and did not really want me to box. They thought I would just burn some energy off and quit but I did not.”

There are 59 spots available to compete for at this week’s event. It is the second qualifying opportunity for GB boxers after last summer’s Europe Qualification Tournament in Poland.

The third and final qualifying opportunity will be held in Thailand in May.

Savannah said: “I am expecting there to be some good girls out there, but I just need to be on top of my game and try my best.

“I have been training so hard and done all the hard work so hopefully it pays off. I am excited to see what this year brings.

“I turn 23 in July and to be at the Olympics for my birthday will be the best celebration I could ask for.”

Savannah is one of over 1,000 athletes supported by UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme.

This allows her to train full time, access world class coaches, and benefit from pioneering medical support.

