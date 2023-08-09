News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland angler nets top prize as Thrunton Long Crag fishery hosts national finals of Troutmasters competition

A young angler representing Thrunton fishery hooked the youth title at the finals of the national Troutmasters competition, for juniors and youths, which were held last weekend at Thrunton Long Crag fishery, writes Bob Smith.
By Bob Smith
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST- 2 min read
Thrunton Long Crag hosted the national finals of the Troutmasters competition, juniors and youths. Picture: Bob SmithThrunton Long Crag hosted the national finals of the Troutmasters competition, juniors and youths. Picture: Bob Smith
Thrunton Long Crag hosted the national finals of the Troutmasters competition, juniors and youths. Picture: Bob Smith

The fishery looked immaculate for the competitors and their parents, who had travelled a long way in some cases. Youngsters were there from Dorset, Wales and Scotland.

It rained heavily at the start but it stopped and dried up before lunch. The trout were coming to the nets regularly because these young people knew how to cast and catch fish.

At the end, the Junior national champion was Johnny Moesel from Devon. Second was Lewis Herdman from Northumberland, and third was Danny Johnston from Fife.

The national Youth champion was Zak Coates, who represented Thrunton fishery, second was Ewan Loturco from Cardiff and third was Sam Shepherd from Exeter.

Congratulation to all those who qualified for the finals and hopefully they will all continue on their fly fishing journey and be successful.

More recent rain has seen more action on the Federation stretches of the Coquet. Most of the sport has been in the High Park area, but two good salmon were caught in the Pauperhaugh area.

A total of 10 salmon and 30-plus sea trout came to anglers nets. A tremendous sea trout weighing in at 17 pounds was caught too.

I had three hours at a local still water and had some excellent sport. The water temperature is definitely dropping and the trout were readily taking the small flies I offered.

On the first lake I quickly hooked hard-fighting trout using a single size 16 plain black buzzer. I had five fish to my net using the same size buzzer in different colours. Black, red, and green all attracted the trout.

Fishing the second lake, buzzers attracted nothing in the first 15 minutes. Strange how that is, beyond my understanding. I switched to using a Bibio hackled wet fly and a very slow retrieve, bingo! Two trout in quick succession. Two more different wet flies and three more trout to the net. What scrappers they were too.

I’m taking my five-year-old grandson fly fishing one day this week. He’s been before and caught five trout.

