Lucinda Atkinson riding PRF Made In England. Picture by Athalens.

Belsay has dominated the eventing calendar in May, hosting two highly successful horse trials in just two-and-a-half weeks in the beautiful setting.

And while competitors from all over Britain – and much further afield – scored in five of the six international classes at Belsay (2), which ran from May 28 to June 1, Northallerton’s Lucinda Atkinson won the Barbour CCI2*-L on PRF Made In England, a seven-year-old mare by Jaguar Mail owned by Amanda Rowe, Dr Jane Crossley and Lucinda, and bred locally by Pauline Fletcher, who lives just seven miles from Belsay in Heddon on the Wall.

The pair led from start to finish and completed on their dressage score of 27.4.

Lucinda, for whom this was a first CCI2*-L victory, said: “I broke her in for her breeder, Pauline Fletcher, and I’ve done everything with her. Pauline wanted to sell her at the end of her five-year-old career and I thought she was rather special and wanted to keep her.

“I advertised and advertised, and I got someone who lives only five minutes down the road from me whom I didn’t know, who rang and said she’d like to own an event horse – Amanda Rowe, so she has three ‘legs’, I have half a leg and my long-standing owner Jane Crossley, who was my first-ever owner, many moons ago, has the other half a leg.

“The mare has a very big heart and always wants to please, and she just makes it all very fun. She’s very proud of herself today.”

Leicestershire’s Willa Newton took the Hambro Sport Horses CCI3*-S on Camilla Behrens’ Hartacker and Japanese rider Yuya Segawa (Vegas De L’Elfe JRA), winner of the NIS Group Services/Encon Technical Solutions CCI2*-S, has also recently based himself in that county with CCI5* rider and trainer Richard Jones.

Both Willa and Yuya have given themselves a flying start in the 2025 Northumberland Challenge, which offers a huge prize-pot of £61,000 to riders who win or are placed in the CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S and BE100 at the three international events of Belsay, Alnwick Ford (18-22 June) and Burgham (24-27 July).

The stars of the future proved themselves on the big stage at Belsay in the Lycetts British Junior Championships and the Project Pony British Pony Championships.

Oscar Fitzgerald, the 17-year-old son of former Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald, took the Junior national title on Super Cillious, owned by Juliet Donald, Lucy Allison and his former rider, Italian Olympian Vittoria Panizzon.

Annabel Ridgway, 16, is the new Pony national champion after winning on the Project Pony-owned Akim De L’Arquerie.

Sweden’s Erika Sjostrom stood on the top of the Houghton Country CCI1* podium after success with Team Klangby’s Jantina.

Local riders performed particularly strongly in the British Eventing national classes. Northumberland’s Emma Carmichael, who lives in Longhorsley, competed on nine horses during the event and picked up a multitude of rosettes with them.

Best of all was her victory in Womble Bond Dickinson Intermediate section I on Amy Watson’s Finesse Flagmount Joy.

Emma said: “I’ve just taken over the reins on ‘Autumn’ from Amy, who has had her since she was a four-year-old. She’s an incredibly talented mare with loads of scope; she’s brave and bold, a typical fiery chestnut mare with loads of ability, and she has all the potential to keep going up the grades.

“I’m thrilled with all the horses this week and huge credit goes to Laura de Wesselow and the Belsay team, who have done a phenomenal job of running two such superb events. The courses (designed by Adrian Ditcham) have been top-class, proper good ‘get stuck in’ cross-country tracks, which I love.

“And the social side – the parties and entertainment, the hospitality has been amazing and created such a great atmosphere. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from the two events.”

The Ryecroft Glenton Open Intermediate went to Tyler Cassells on MC Parco Pete. Tyler is based in Cheshire, but stabled for Belsay with Finesse Flagmount Joy’s owner Amy Watson, so there was a double celebration that night.

Tyler said: “MC Parco Pete won a novice class here a good few years ago [2021], so it’s lovely to come back and win an intermediate.

“I’m a big fan of Belsay. It’s always a great track – you know you’re going to have a lot to jump – and it’s always worth travelling to. It’s a tradition that I stable with Amy, and it’s brilliant that we’ve both won today.”

Barnard Castle’s Katie Magee, still on a high from finishing 11th and being awarded the trophy for the highest-placed British first-timer at Badminton Horse Trials less than a month ago, was another local competitor to enjoy a brilliant Belsay (2). All of her five rides were placed and there were a brace of wins among them.

Agadir Gano, owned by Angela Hislop, took the Galbraith Intermediate Novice section, giving Katie and the nine-year-old gelding the perfect preparation for the CCI4*-S at Bramham this week.

“Our bit snapped across country in the advanced at Belsay (1) two weeks ago, so today was all about testing out a new bit and checking we had brakes,” said Katie.

“The course was fantastic and the ground is amazing, so we’ve really enjoyed it. The fact that the Belsay team has run two brilliant events in two weeks is incredible – I think we should have two Belsays every year!”

Katie also scored in the Yorkshire Sound BE105 section X on her own seven-year-old Newton IB.

Will Murray, who lives in Durham, won the Evelyn Partners/HorseQuest Novice Masters’ on Linda Philipson’s seven-year-old mare Drumrankin Idha.

Will said: “I’m very lucky. I’m a part-time rider these days; I’m the lead coach for British Eventing in the northern region, so I just turn up and ride a couple of days a week, and the team at Linda’s do all the fitness work.

“My showjumping coach Philippa McKeever came to warm me up today, which was a big help, because I thought it was a proper track. The mare finds the cross-country very easy and she’s naturally very fast. I’m a lucky person to ride such a special horse.”

Penrith-based Robyn Gray finished in the top 10 on all four of her Belsay rides and took the top spot in Matfen Hall Novice section G with Jan Ball’s First True Wish.

Michael Broadley, winner of Stratstone Newcastle Novice section H on his own mare Killahurler Sea The See, didn’t have far to come to Belsay – he lives in North Yorkshire, as do Isla Gordon and Castlefield Chicago, who won the Mark Noble Animal Therapist BE105 section W, and Kerry Dicken, victorious in Eco Voltz BE100 Open section P on Koblenz WV.

Organiser Laura de Wesselow said at the end of competition on Sunday evening: “We are exhausted but exhilarated. Everyone has worked so hard to make this happen and we’ve had an enormous amount of fun along the way.

“Belsay has shown itself at its beautiful best in a variety of weather conditions. There will be lots of time for reflection, but now it’s time to get some sleep and start the breakdown and clearing up process. Thank you to absolutely everybody involved.”

To find out more information about Belsay, go to https://belsayhorsetrials.co.uk

All the cross-country at Belsay can be watched on demand on Horse & Country TV’s livestreaming platform H&C+.