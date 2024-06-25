Some youngsters headed straight to Thrunton Long Crag after the Try It Day.

Northumberland Federation of Anglers held a very successful Try It Day on the Coquet at Rothbury last weekend, writes Bob Smith.

Over the two days, 110 people of all ages went along to learn about river fly fishing.

Greys had a good selection of rods for people to try and learn the basics of fly fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were plenty of experienced anglers on hand to offer advice on what tackle to buy and where to fish, and there were fly tying demonstrations from the famous Ken Middlemass and Ryan Thompson.

There was also a super display of dressed sticks by Alan Crowe.

The fishing and casting must have hit the right note because some youngsters left the river and headed straight to Thrunton Long Crag fishery, where they hired fly rod and a tackle box to try their new-found skills on the still water.

Congratulations to all those involved from the federation in the organisation and delivery of such a successful Try it Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some days this last week have been very bright and the temperatures have soared to above 20. On the still waters this has resulted in the trout going deep.

Catching generally has become a bit of a challenge, but one angler I spoke to had seven trout to the net before nine o’ clock. He was using a big black lure.