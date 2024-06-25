Northampton Federation of Anglers holds a very successful Try It Day
Over the two days, 110 people of all ages went along to learn about river fly fishing.
Greys had a good selection of rods for people to try and learn the basics of fly fishing.
There were plenty of experienced anglers on hand to offer advice on what tackle to buy and where to fish, and there were fly tying demonstrations from the famous Ken Middlemass and Ryan Thompson.
There was also a super display of dressed sticks by Alan Crowe.
The fishing and casting must have hit the right note because some youngsters left the river and headed straight to Thrunton Long Crag fishery, where they hired fly rod and a tackle box to try their new-found skills on the still water.
Congratulations to all those involved from the federation in the organisation and delivery of such a successful Try it Day.
Some days this last week have been very bright and the temperatures have soared to above 20. On the still waters this has resulted in the trout going deep.
Catching generally has become a bit of a challenge, but one angler I spoke to had seven trout to the net before nine o’ clock. He was using a big black lure.
I hear from a friend that members of West End Anglers fishing Hallington Reservoirs are having a really good season. Members are catching their bag limits of 16 fish most of the time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.