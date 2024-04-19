North Tyneside pro Gary Wilson lands brewery sponsorship ahead of World Snooker Championship 2024
Black Sheep Brewery will be sponsoring Gary Wilson during this year’s World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, which starts tomorrow (Saturday).
He starts what he hopes will be a successful campaign on Monday in his first round match against Stuart Bingham.
Gary is currently enjoying the best snooker season of his life – winning his first Welsh Open in February, as well as back-to-back Scottish Opens in December.
Beer fans will be able to enjoy 20 per cent off Black Sheep Ale via the Black Sheep Brewery website with the promotion code ‘snooker20’ for the duration of April.
The partnership is an example of the brewery's commitment to supporting sports throughout the North.
Toasting the partnership, Gary said: “As a fan of Northern beers, being sponsored by Black Sheep Brewery holds special significance for me.”