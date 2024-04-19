Gary Wilson starts what he hopes will be a successful campaign on Monday in his first round match against Stuart Bingham.

Black Sheep Brewery will be sponsoring Gary Wilson during this year’s World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, which starts tomorrow (Saturday).

He starts what he hopes will be a successful campaign on Monday in his first round match against Stuart Bingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary is currently enjoying the best snooker season of his life – winning his first Welsh Open in February, as well as back-to-back Scottish Opens in December.

Beer fans will be able to enjoy 20 per cent off Black Sheep Ale via the Black Sheep Brewery website with the promotion code ‘snooker20’ for the duration of April.

The partnership is an example of the brewery's commitment to supporting sports throughout the North.