A wrestler has been crowned champion at a Blyth tournament after a major injury comeback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known in the ring as Matty Mayhem, North Shields’ Terry Overton made a triumphant return from a six-month recovery following a snapped collarbone to win the Rapid Action Wrestling (RAW) Championship.

Terry said: "I was wrestling in Ripponden when it all went wrong. One bad landing, and I felt it straight away, my collarbone had snapped clean. A few days later, I was in surgery having eight screws and a metal plate fitted into my shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The physical pain was one thing — but mentally, it felt like my entire career was hanging in the balance. What followed were six of the hardest months of my life, rehab, setbacks, doubt.”

Matty Mayhem.

But, on Saturday, May 24 at Newsham Side Club in Blyth, Terry defeated wrestler X-Jack ending his 819-day reign as champion.

The long-awaited match had originally been scheduled for November 2024 but was postponed after X-Jack sustained his own injury during the fight.

Terry added: “I was watching from the sidelines as X-Jack continued to cement his legacy, while I rebuilt myself piece by piece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I didn’t come this far to fade out. I trained through pain. I pushed when no one was watching. I refused to let that injury write the final chapter.

“And finally, on Saturday in Blyth at the Side Club, the match that should’ve happened six months ago finally went down and I walked out with the RAW Championship over my shoulder.”