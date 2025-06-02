North Shields wrestler Matty Mayhem crowned RAW champion in Blyth after injury comeback
Known in the ring as Matty Mayhem, North Shields’ Terry Overton made a triumphant return from a six-month recovery following a snapped collarbone to win the Rapid Action Wrestling (RAW) Championship.
Terry said: "I was wrestling in Ripponden when it all went wrong. One bad landing, and I felt it straight away, my collarbone had snapped clean. A few days later, I was in surgery having eight screws and a metal plate fitted into my shoulder.
"The physical pain was one thing — but mentally, it felt like my entire career was hanging in the balance. What followed were six of the hardest months of my life, rehab, setbacks, doubt.”
But, on Saturday, May 24 at Newsham Side Club in Blyth, Terry defeated wrestler X-Jack ending his 819-day reign as champion.
The long-awaited match had originally been scheduled for November 2024 but was postponed after X-Jack sustained his own injury during the fight.
Terry added: “I was watching from the sidelines as X-Jack continued to cement his legacy, while I rebuilt myself piece by piece.”
"But I didn’t come this far to fade out. I trained through pain. I pushed when no one was watching. I refused to let that injury write the final chapter.
“And finally, on Saturday in Blyth at the Side Club, the match that should’ve happened six months ago finally went down and I walked out with the RAW Championship over my shoulder.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.