North-East's McCluskey shines as key volunteer during Women’s Rugby World Cup

A rugby player from the North-East has played her part on the global stage during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, thanks to sponsorship of the volunteer programme at the tournament by Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery.

Bailey McCluskey, who plays for Peterlee and Horden Valkyries, was chosen as a Ball Team Coordinator for the tournament and led a group of young players who were responsible for ensuring matches run smoothly.

The appointment was part of the official Volunteer Programme, delivered in partnership with tournament sponsor Allwyn, which is backing more than 1,500 volunteers across England, with two-thirds of the roles filled by women.

McCluskey said: “It felt surreal! Personally, it was such a huge opportunity and it was an honour to be representing my own club as part of the World Cup Volunteers programme.

Bailey as a volunteer

“I was so excited to be there on the day and do my part to help the game. Being a female player, representing the women's sport is so crucial to me in whatever shape that may take.

“It's been a pleasure working with the girls, they show so much talent as they are all players themselves.

“They worked really hard learning the match day protocol, even doing test events at the Military vs Cancer game at Newcastle Falcons which was an amazing experience.

“I was offered my role due to experience I already had and I was thrilled to accept!”

Bailey as a volunteer

McCluskey’s experience that helped her get the role has come from her volunteer role with her club as a photographer. She explained: “I had a camera and I watched the men's games on a Saturday, so I started taking photos and they were very appreciated.

“I offered to take headshots for the teams and create a more consistent social media presence and now I roll out team sheets, match day results, club/team updates and it just helps in the promotion of the team.

“It can be a lot of hard work and many hours sat editing, but it's a fantastic opportunity to boost the team behind the scenes.”

The volunteering programme is being supported by Allwyn’s Social Value Fund. The annual £1 million fund backs initiatives as part of Allwyn’s commitment to operate The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way.

Thanks to the support of Allwyn, all volunteers participated in enhanced training programmes to help prepare them for their roles. This included team-building exercises, venue-specific briefings, and wider online learning modules including customer service - ensuring every fan enjoyed a world-class experience.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer of National Lottery operator, Allwyn, added: "Allwyn's Social Value Fund supports initiatives that create a positive legacy, enabling individuals and communities to thrive.

“We know that volunteers are the beating heart of sports events across the UK, which is why we are so excited to support the extraordinary volunteer programme at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Over 1,500 passionate individuals stepped up to make a real difference, including many young people, first-time volunteers, and an impressively high proportion of women.

“Together, we are not only delivering a tournament, we are delivering long-lasting impact."