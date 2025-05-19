Nominations open in search to find Bikeability's cycling heroes

Bikeability.

Cyclists in Northumberland could get their hands on one of £3,500-worth of prizes this summer.

Bikeability – the Department for Transport’s flagship national cycle training programme for schoolchildren in England, managed, developed and promoted by The Bikeability Trust – is hosting Celebration of Bikeability online on Friday, July 11.

Now in its fifth year, Celebration of Bikeability recognises the more than five million children across England who have completed Bikeability. The event rewards schools, cyclists, families and organisations who encourage and inspire children, young people and more to take up cycling.

By nominating a Northumberland resident, school or organisation who champions children to cycle through Bikeability, or a family who loves to cycle, you’re giving them the opportunity to be part of an inspirational day celebrating all things cycling and sustainable transport.

The event will be shown on the @BikeabilityUK social media channels, where they will be welcoming special guests from the world of active travel and entertainment, showcasing special stories and rewarding extraordinary individuals.

The awards include School of the Year with a prize of a fleet of Squish balance bikes and helmets worth £900; Young Cyclist of the Year (Pete Rollings Award), who will win a Frog hybrid bike worth up to £540, and the Family of the Year, who will win £500 and a NatWest Rooster Money subscription.

Nominations are open now until 11.59pm on Monday, June 2, at bikeabilitytrust.org.uk/awards.