Next batch of anglers make it through to the final of the Big One after qualifying at Chatton

Chatton fishery hosted a qualifying round for the Big One competition at the weekend. Picture: Bob Smith

All rods were taken and the anglers managed a rod average of just over five trout each.

The heat was won by Rob Hall, with Davy Parker qualifying second. The other qualifiers for the two-day final were, Barry Nicholson, Derek Steel, James Stephenson and Craig Crompton.

Sweethope Loughs continues to fish well and is attracting clubs. Last week, Northumbria Police and the Carlisle Fly Tyers clubs both fished the venue.

The best bag was 27 fish, with a number of other bags in the teens of trout.

Successful flies were Cormorants, Damsels, Daddies and Cats Whiskers.

Wading is proving popular since its reintroduction, with anglers wading in the margins catching regularly.

Thrunton Long Crag fishery had a visit from the Royal British Legion club last week. Everyone caught and had an enjoyable day.

At times the fishing has not been easy, but at other times trout have been caught very regularly.

I spent just over two hours fishing one day and hooked nearly 20 trout, all on small dry or Emerger patterns.

I tried small unweighted buzzers and nymphs, but the fish showed no interest. As soon as I put a small dry on the surface, or an Emerger pattern in the surface film the trout were attracted almost immediately. I used a Grey Wolfe pattern, Griffith Gnat, various beetles, top hats and a Hare’s Ear Emerger.