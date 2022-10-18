Juklie Riley of the Lime Shoe Company sponsors Berwick Ladies rugby team.

With their women team ever growing and girls from over six different schools playing every week, this sponsorship will benefit women and girls across the Berwick and North Northumberland area.

The sponsorship deal will last two years. The Ladies are currently competing in the 2022 Scottish Rugby Aspiring League. The new strips will be a massive boost to the women’s team.

Julie Riley, business owner of Lime Shoe Co. said, “We are absolutely ecstatic to do this, simply due to the love of rugby and desire to see more ladies and girls in the sport.”

Lime Shoe Co. is a small independent shoe shop specialising in excellent customer service and fabulous brands, both in-store and on-line.