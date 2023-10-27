New gym in Ponteland offers the chance to get fit at fun small group training sessions
Aaron Swales opened his first The Confidence Coach at South Gosforth during the Covid pandemic and has now opened his second site in Ponteland.
The Confidence Coach offers offer small group personal training, with the aim of building a community of people who can enjoy a fun atmosphere in which to improve their health and physical and mental wellbeing.
The team at the business offers training sessions with like-minded individuals and free workshops for members on topics including mobility, menopause, yoga and many others.
They also offer community activities for members including walks in the local area and other fun activities designed to bring people together. There’s also an area to enjoy a hot or cold drink before or after training.
The new site is at Meadowfield and is open six days a week, from 6am to 8pm.