New director joins board at Berwick

US-based businessman Chris Butler has joined the board of directors at Berwick Rangers.

“The moment my wife Joy and I came to Shielfield Park during the summer, we knew it was a place we wanted to be part of,” he said in a statement released on the club website.

“We are excited to already have committed to sponsoring the Women’s team with our Wedding Venue, Eagleview Event Centre, and just as excited to be a big part of the men’s team as well.”

“We truly fell in love with the town of Berwick and the people of the town. We look forward to getting to meet people around town and to help keep the amazing tradition that is Berwick Rangers Football Club.”

The board at the club are backing boss Thomas Scobbie’s vision for developing young players into first-team football and said in a club update that he had: “Identified and secured the signatures of a number of exciting and talented young footballers. We are confident that this cohort will continue to develop and learn under the leadership of Thomas Scobbie and his team.”

The club have revealed that planning is underway for next season and the players Max McGinley, Cai Macnamara, Jack Brown, Johnny Devers, Arran Laidlaw, Cameron Scott, Calum Antell, Jamie Pyper, Lewis Barr, and Alex Harris have put pen to paper for 2025/26.

Chief Scout James Cumming has been charged with identifying players ‘that have room for growth and are well aligned with the culture of the squad and a broader recruitment framework.’

“This framework allows us to regularly improve the squad whilst managing club finances,” the statement read. The board says the club is continuing to stabilise financially and that they have put in place ‘solid foundations from which to grow.’