New Berwick Bandit Drew Kemp can't wait to try his luck on Shielfield Park's fast track

Jonas Knudsen and Drew Kemp will race each other again this season, Knudsen in Redcar's colours and Kemp as a Bandit. Picture: Steve Hone.

Despite being only 21 years old, the East Anglian already has a wealth of international experience at both under-21 and full Great Britain level.

Along with the Bandits in the Cab Direct Championship, the Ipswich-born racer will also line up for Leicester in the Premiership and Lodz in Poland’s second tier.

He had initially planned to sit out the British Championship in 2024 but new Berwick boss Stewart Dickson, who was his team manager at Premiership Leicester, persuaded him that Shielfield Park would provide the ideal springboard to his career.

With the opening meeting of the season – a challenge match against Workington on March 30 – just six weeks away, Kemp has already begun to prepare in earnest.

And that involves getting out on the beaches in his native Suffolk.

“It’s good to be back on a bike,” Kemp admitted.

“Those laps get the adrenaline working, mind tuned in and help build up the bike fitness ahead of the new season.

“I had originally planned to sign for Leicester and Lodz this season, but Stewart was adamant that he saw me doing a job for Berwick.

“Once he said that it really didn’t take long to get the deal done.

“One of the attractions of Berwick is the opportunity to ride a big, fast track on a regular basis.

“I know I can ride the smaller tracks well, but I’m really looking forward to getting dialled in at Shielfield.”

Kemp will be the first Bandit on track this summer, with Leicester’s opening Premiership fixture against Belle Vue scheduled for March 14.

He will begin the season at second-string for the Bandits alongside fellow new boy Danyon Hume and the returning Jye Etheridge, with skipper Rory Schlein confident Berwick’s strength in reserve will bring the best from the engine room.

“In Freddy Hodder and Bastian Borke I think we have two of the strongest reserves in the league,” the Australian said.