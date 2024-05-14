Motorsport fans promised three days of high octane racing at the Jim Clark Rally later this month

Rally fans are in for a treat at the Jim Clark Rally later this month. Picture: Eddie Kelly Motorsport Photography

The Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally, which runs from May 24-26, will see about 270 cars tackle the three-day closed road motorsport weekend in the Scottish Borders.

The Jim Clark Rally (May 24-25) will see about 140 cars compete, with Sunday’s Reivers Rally (May 26) having 130 contenders, who will head to Duns to tackle some of the finest closed roads in the country.

This year’s Jim Clark Rally has an extended Friday night route offering an additional challenge for some of the best drivers in the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, the Reivers Rally route has also been revised, with a longer day set to round off the spectacular motorsport weekend in style.

Dan Wright, chairman of rally organisers the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, is delighted with the reaction to this year’s refreshed event.

“The response to entries opening has been fantastic,” he said.

“Entries for both the Jim Clark Rally and the Reivers Rally were filled within 24 hours with a substantial reserve list even though we increased the number of competitors this year.

“This confirms the popularity of closed-road rallying and the Jim Clark Rally events in particular.

“We never take our popularity for granted and are always striving to give competitors and the public something fresh every year.

“We will be thrilled to welcome everyone to Duns later this month.”

Sponsored by leading construction materials provider Beatson’s Building Supplies, the Jim Clark Rally gets underway on Friday, May 24, from Duns Square, before a double run over stages in Langton, Abbey St Bathans and Blackadder.

Saturday includes Langton once again, with the addition of Edrom, Ayton and Fogo ahead of the ceremonial finish back in Duns.

Crews from the Probite British Rally Championship, Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship, AS Performance North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship, SG Petch ANECCC Championship, and the Armed Forces series will contest the two-day blast.

Sunday’s Reivers Rally also starts from Duns town centre, with stages in Westruther, run three times, and a double run over Scott’s View and Eccles before the Duns finish celebrations.