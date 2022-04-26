Morpeth's Rachelle runs off with women’s race in Magaluf

Rachelle Falloon crosses the finishing line in the Magaluf 10k.

Rachelle completed the course in a time of 8 minutes 44 seconds, finishing 22nd overall, but winning the women’s race.

Meanwhile, the opening 2022 NE Grand Prix Track and Field Meeting held at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow saw 18 athletes from Morpeth Harriers & AC in competitive action in both sprints and distance events.

One of the real stars on a successful track night was Joseph Close, who was making his seasonal debut in the U17 Men’s age group. Competing in the second fastest of seven 1500m heats, Close went to the front in the early stages of his three and three quarter lap event. However, he only led for a short period before he eventually settled back into third or fourth place but then produced a superb turn up of pace on the final lap to oust early leaders Lee Dover of Houghton and Steve McMahon of Sunderland Harriers.

The Sunderland Veteran quickly succumbed to Close’s youth and determination, and the Morpeth youngster enjoyed a two second margin of victory, producing a new personal best time of 4m20.33s and taking around nine seconds off his previous figures.

Also running in this particular heat from Morpeth was U15 Boy Oliver Tomlinson, who finished 12th but also produced a PB of 4:35:27, taking 11 seconds off his previous figures.

Another Morpeth winner over 1500m was Senior Man Alex Brown, who had a close contest with Gosforth Harrier Ethan Bond, with Bond only dropped within the final 100m. Brown won in a time of 3:57:93 with Bond two seconds adrift, and Brown’s performance saw him later judged as the Track Athlete of the Meeting.

Six other Harriers faced the starter in the fastest 1500m. Personal best performances were achieved by five Harriers in the race: George Rudman, who finished third in 4:02:26, a 42 second improvement; Ross Charlton who placed fourth in 4:03:67, Connor Marshall, who finished fifth in 4:05:85, Joe Anderson, sixth in 4:06:01 and Will De Vere-Owen, seventh in 4:06:55. U17 Bertie Marr also finished 12th in 4:20:61.

Staying with 1500m, U20 and U17 Women Abi Leiper and Caitlin Flanagan finished 12th and 13th posting respective times of 5:09:55 and 5:11:20.

However, U13 and U15 Girls Emma Tomlinson and Molly Roche both improved on their best times. Tomlinson, younger sister of Oliver, took a whopping 28 seconds off her time when finishing seventh in 5:25:77.

In the shorter sprint events, U15 Boy Connor Phillips produced a good win in the ninth heat of the 150m, a distance he was running for the first time, winning in 18:71. Another Morpeth first timer over 150m was U17 Woman Freya Caygill, who finished second in her heat in 20:43.

Senior Man Alistair Douglas was also competing in the 300m for the first time, finishing third in 39:10s.