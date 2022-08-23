Morpeth's Johnson second in Tynedale 10-miler

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Bayne in World Masters Marathon action in June.

Resuming like so many other local races after a two year break, the Tynedale 10 has always been seen as a good preparation race for the forthcoming Great North Run in September and this year was no exception.

The out and back course from Ovingham heads West along the banks of the Tyne through Bywell, before climbing sharply almost as far as the A68 Corbridge road only to turn back on itself for a faster second half.

Carl Smith, running these days for North Shields Polytechnic Harriers, was the overall winner in a time of 52 minutes 13 seconds with Johnson chasing him all the way back to finish in 54m 45s. Heaton Harrier David Young was 3rd in 55:37.

Two other Morpeth runners made the top ten, with Andy Lawrence having a good run back from injury in 57:48 and Mark Snowball not far behind in 58:19. With three in the top ten, Morpeth were comfortable winners of the three to count team prize.

