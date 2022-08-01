Morpeth's Hamish wins cycle team bronze at Commonwealth Games

Hamish Turnbull.

The Morpeth star announced himself on the major stage at the Commonwealth Games, taking team sprint bronze at the opening night of racing at London’s velodrome.

Having impressed with clever tactical racing in finishing ninth in the keirin, the 23-year-old was beaten out in an individual sprint battle of the Brits by Scotland’s Jack Carlin.

On the team sprint success, he said: “We came in as a brand new team and we just want some clean rides, so to stand on the podium was very special.”

Turnbull is a former road rider, starting age 14 in 2013, and was quickly picked up by the British Cycling talent team.

He has worked his way through the ranks and stepped onto the prestigious sprint podium squad, coached by seven-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny, six months ago.

He said: “I’m getting to these big events now and the chance to show what I can do. It’s a learning process and hopefully in two years for the Games, I’ll be right up there.”

Next up for Turnbull is the European Championships in Munich, beginning on 11 August, with the World Championships in Paris coming in mid-October.