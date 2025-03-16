Morpeth still in the fight for hockey League title
Goals from Rhian Watkins and Ami Lowes gave Morpeth hockey firsts a 2-0 win at Halifax in the YNE Women’s Premier Division.
The green and golds trail leaders Sheffield by three points with a game in hand as they battle it out at the top with Leeds and Durham University also in with a shout.
Morpeth travel to Ben Rhydding this Saturday while Sheffield host Halifax, Durham Uni take on Newcastle Uni and Leeds host Lindum.
Morpeth then take on Stokesley at Longhirst on Sunday in a game that could see them regain pole position in what is proving a thrilling season in the top flight.