Morpeth still in the fight for hockey League title

Goals from Rhian Watkins and Ami Lowes gave Morpeth hockey firsts a 2-0 win at Halifax in the YNE Women’s Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green and golds trail leaders Sheffield by three points with a game in hand as they battle it out at the top with Leeds and Durham University also in with a shout.

Morpeth travel to Ben Rhydding this Saturday while Sheffield host Halifax, Durham Uni take on Newcastle Uni and Leeds host Lindum.

Morpeth then take on Stokesley at Longhirst on Sunday in a game that could see them regain pole position in what is proving a thrilling season in the top flight.