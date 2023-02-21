At Hetton Lyons Country Park the team raced over six stages, with each runner completing 2.2 miles. Morpeth proved their strength and resilience after the first two legs as they shot ahead of rival clubs.

Sam Hancox and mile specialist James Young, now coached by Steve Cram, took the keenly contested first two stages, overtaking early leaders, Sunderland Harriers, putting Morpeth in a steady position of third place by the end of leg two.

However, all changed on leg three with Alex Brown soon at the sharp end of proceedings but finishing with the club as the confident leader. Remaining runners Chris Parr, Connor Marshall and Carl Avery finished more than two and a half minutes before nearest rivals, Sunderland.

Connor Marshall, Carl Avery and Sam Hancox, members of Morpeth's winning team with the Royal Signals Relays trophy on Saturday.

The club also secured a silver medal in the men’s over 50s event, with the team of Jason Dawson, Lee Bennet, Alistair Macdonald and Rob Hancox only headed by New Marske Harriers with North Shields Polytechnic Harriers in third place.

Trevor Hodgson, Morpeth Harriers’ prolific over 50s veteran, continued his current run of excellent form when he took his age group 60 metre title at the North East Counties Indoor Track and Field Championships on February 18.

On the second day of competition, Hodgson secured gold after producing a fine 7.54s. Not only did this add to his wins after achieving gold a week earlier in Scotland, but it was also a time that would have won him a British Masters title, had he been able to travel to Sheffield for the event. It also sees him ranked as fourth in the world in his age group.

Also winning gold for the club was under 20 woman triple jumper, Charlotte Earl, who produced a best of 11.51m.

Under 20 long jump specialist, Abbie Ross, also secured bronze with her on the day best of 4.41m.