Morpeth Harriers win gold, silver and bronze medals at NECAA Championships

The winning Senior Women's team. From left, Holly Lawrence, Millie Breese, Cat Macdonald and Poppy Buck.

A remarkable victory by their Senior Women in the final race of the day was the icing on the cake of a highly successful afternoon for Morpeth Harriers at the 118th North East Counties Athletics Association Cross Country Championships held at South Shields on Saturday.

The first of four team golds was in the Under-17 Men’s race over six kilometres of some muddy going at Temple Park.

Oliver Tomlinson helped the club to retain the trophy it had also won last year by finishing in sixth place, with support coming from Harry Armstrong in 13th and Ben Moll, 22nd.

There was individual and team gold in the following U20 Men’s race, with Joe Dixon winning in fine style and Sheffield University student Bertie Marr picking up a bronze medal. Collecting his first medal since joining the club, Ethan Bond was third counter, also running well for fifth place and a fine team win.

The day’s first two medals had come courtesy of the club’s U13 teams, with Mason Gaylor just missing out on an individual medal when finishing fourth in the Boys’ race but collecting his share of a team bronze, and Heidi Wilkinson similarly not far off the medals when coming home sixth in the Girls and leading the squad to a third-placed finish.

The club’s most comprehensive win was undoubtedly in the Senior Men’s fixture, where, with six to count for the team prize, Morpeth managed five in the top 10 with their sixth counter coming back in 14th.

The race was won by a dominant Callum Johnson of Gateshead Harriers, who won by over a minute.

Morpeth’s Lawrence Mccourt placed third, with team mates Finn Brodie, Phil Winkler, Josh Fiddaman and Ellis Hetherington then filling the places from fourth down to seventh.

Sam Hancox in 14th took his share of the team spoils, just managing to stay ahead of fellow Morpeth Harrier Connor Marshall in 16th.

The victory means the club retained a trophy they have now won every year going back to 2012.

The day’s final race for Senior Women saw Morpeth welcome triathlete Millie Breese to what was already a strong squad.

The Stirling University-based triathlete – who has already represented Team GB at European and World level in the Junior ranks – looked in fine form.

With Cat Macdonald also running for Morpeth and the two blue and white vests soon shoulder to shoulder at the front of the field and putting time into those behind, it was only a question of which of them would take the win.

In the event, Breese was able to steal away in the final kilometre, taking the victory.

Club colleague Holly Lawrence in her first NECAA championships managed a determined sprint finish for the bronze to make a remarkable Morpeth one, two, three finish.

With four to count for the team, Poppy Buck came back in 10th place to cap another dominant performance, with Lizzie Rank just missing out on a medal in 12th, Robyn Bennett in 18th and Linzi Rank in 41st – all of whom would have made the team counts of other clubs.

The final medal count for the club was four team golds, two team bronzes to go along with two gold, one silver and three bronze individually.