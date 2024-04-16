Morpeth Harriers welcome Commonwealth medallist Laura Weightman to their presentation evening
Having joined the club as a young teenager, the double Commonwealth and European medallist still found time to turn out for the club in regional fixtures when she was able – indeed, her last race was in a blue and white Morpeth vest when turning out to lead the Senior Women’s team to victory in the North East Counties Road Relays at Hetton Lyons Country Park in February 2023.
Sadly, Laura had to call time early on her career due to persistent injuries later in the year, but remains actively involved in the sport, coaching a group of athletes in Leeds and recently having been elected to the Athlete Panel of England Athletics to provide feedback, support and advice to the sport’s governing body, a role in which she will undoubtedly shine.
Among the many awards handed out by Laura to athletes across the age ranges in the club were for those winning the club’s own annual championships for young athletes at Lancaster Park, as well as for stand-out performances over the winter in cross country and on the track over the summer.
Club president Jim Alder, MBE, Commonwealth Gold medallist from 1966, was delighted to welcome Laura home and also presented Laura with a trophy in appreciation of all she has achieved in the sport and in gratitude for her contribution to the club.