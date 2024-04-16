Laura Weightman, centre, with Ewan Line and Charlotte Marshall, who both won awards. Picture: George Patterson

Having joined the club as a young teenager, the double Commonwealth and European medallist still found time to turn out for the club in regional fixtures when she was able – indeed, her last race was in a blue and white Morpeth vest when turning out to lead the Senior Women’s team to victory in the North East Counties Road Relays at Hetton Lyons Country Park in February 2023.

Sadly, Laura had to call time early on her career due to persistent injuries later in the year, but remains actively involved in the sport, coaching a group of athletes in Leeds and recently having been elected to the Athlete Panel of England Athletics to provide feedback, support and advice to the sport’s governing body, a role in which she will undoubtedly shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the many awards handed out by Laura to athletes across the age ranges in the club were for those winning the club’s own annual championships for young athletes at Lancaster Park, as well as for stand-out performances over the winter in cross country and on the track over the summer.