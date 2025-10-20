Morpeth Harriers veterans help Team GB to medals at the European Masters Athletics Championships

Morpeth's youthful team in Sheffield, from left, Will de Vere Owen, Matthew Walton, Joe Dixon, and Oliver Tomlinson.

The European Masters Athletics Championships, held over the past fortnight on Madeira, proved to be a happy hunting ground for leading Morpeth veteran Gavin Bayne, who returned with one gold and two silver medals.

The first of these was a team silver from the midweek 10 kilometre race, where he placed just outside the top three in fourth place, clocking 42 minutes and 17 seconds, a time somewhat below his best for the distance this year albeit being on a difficult, twisty, cobbled course. He did at least have the consolation of picking up his share of an Over-70 Team GB silver.

He made rapid amends, however, in Sunday’s half-marathon, where his clocking of one hour 30 minutes and 17 seconds saw him collect an individual O/70 silver and lead the GB contingent to a team gold.

Also medalling on Sunday was leading O/50 sprinter Trevor Hodgson, who, having finished sixth in the 100m final in a time of 11.95s, did have the consolation of picking up a team bronze in the 4 x100m relay.

Closer to home, a youthful Morpeth Harriers Senior team ran in the Northern Athletics Cross Country Relays at Graves Park in Sheffield, where they placed fifth of some 60 teams from across the north of England.

Run over four stages of two miles each, the event was won by a club from just over the Pennines, Salford Harriers taking the title in a time of 39 minutes 46 seconds ahead of local outfit Hallamshire Harriers (40:41), with Gateshead Harriers, for whom Callum Johnson ran the day’s fastest leg, taking the bronze medal (41:00).

Ponteland High School teenager Oliver Tomlinson took the first leg for Morpeth, showing himself not at all daunted by the presence of older athletes, and recording 10:43.

Leeds University student Joe Dixon moved the team up the standings with the club’s fastest time of 10:05, with Loughborough students Matty Walton (10:23) and Will de Vere Owen (10:19) completing the team count in a cumulative time of 41:32.

Two teams of Morpeth teenagers also ran, with the Under 13 team of Joe Fawcett, Luke Thompson and Will Fawcett finishing 31st in their first ever race outside the region, and the U/15 team of Jack Dhawar, Jacob Thompson and Mason Gaylor making the top 20 in 18th place.