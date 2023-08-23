Morpeth Harriers taste success in last track and field events of the season

Tayla Douglass took part in four events for Morpeth Harriers and shared childcare responsibilities with her husband, Alistair, a fellow club member. Picture: Peter Scaife.

Nineteen club athletes took part in the final North East Grand Prix meeting in Jarrow, with seven contesting the fastest 3,000m race, where triathlete Dan Dixon just lost out to Birtley’s Adrian Bailes, Dixon clocking 8:30:65.

Also running in a blue and white vest were Peter Smallcombe, seventh with a personal best of 8:37:93, Dan’s younger brother, Joe, was eighth, Liam Roche 11th, James Tilley 12th and Bertie Marr 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same evening saw Ethan Phillips come second in the 800m, with Joe Close fourth and Mark Banks sixth, while Anthony Liddle won the third fastest heat of the 200m with a time of 25:56.

The previous week had seen the final meeting of the North East Masters Grand Prix for athletes 35 and over, with Anthony Liddle topping the sprints table after a fine summer of racing, while Over 65 Gavin Bayne and Over 70 Pam Woodcock finished first and second in the middle distance tables.

The final fixture in the Northern Premier League took place on Saturday.

Although the club’s squad was badly hit by holiday absences, there were a number of standout performers, with Tayla Douglass, Neesha Desai and Claire Reid taking the bulk of the action for the women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglass came second in the 400m, third in the 800m and fourth in the 1,500m, while also managing a leg in the 4 x 400m relay. All while combining childcare responsibilities with husband and fellow competitor Alistair.

Desai won the 400m and the 400m hurdles, the 100m and 200m B events, and still found time to throw 20m in the javelin and take the last leg in the 400m relay. Her commitment to the team has once again been exemplary.

Not to be outdone, Reid participated in all four throws events, winning the discus, coming second in the shot put, and fourth in the hammer and javelin.

Tom Prentice’s victory in the 5,000m was a highlight for the Men’s team, while Tayla’s husband Alistair finished third in the 800m and second in the B string javelin, also managing a leg of the 4 x 100m relay, where the club took second.