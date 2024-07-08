Morpeth Harriers take to the streets of Newcastle for the Great North 10k

Sunday morning saw well over 5,000 runners take to the streets of Newcastle in the AJ Bell Great North 10k for an event the organisers describe with some justification as ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Having abandoned the old course at Gateshead, this year saw the second running of the new route, which was trialled for the first time last year, with a start and finish at the northern end of the city near Exhibition Park.

It now includes a long loop over the Tyne Bridge and back, with a city centre circuit that takes in such landmarks as Grey’s Monument, the City Hall and the Civic Centre, and is a good one not just for competitors but also spectators.

Inverclyde AC’s John Bell was first home in a time of 30 minutes and 52 seconds, the Scot well ahead of local lads Kieran Walker of NE Project (31:26) and Gateshead’s Dan Alexander (32:50).

GB international Gemma Steel of Charnwood AC was a comfortable winner of the women’s race with an impressive clocking of 34:23, with Border Harrier Kate Maltby second (35:39) and Hallamshire Harrier Philippa Williams third (36:02).

There were eight runners from Morpeth Harriers, with experienced veteran Andrew Lawrence first back for the club in 12th place in 34:17 and over-45 veteran Andy Ball next, 81st in 38:22.

With the race incorporating a trial for the England Masters team, Gavin Bayne finished ahead of all of his rivals in the over-65 category with an excellent time of 40:47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Burville was 248th in 42:10. Also finishing were Mike Winter, 259th in 42:25, Neil Gunstone, 287th in 42:57, John Clark, 785th in 48:40 and Leah Scott, 907th in 49:40.

In a complete contrast to the bustle of city centre road racing is the annual Chevy Chase, run in the Cheviots, and this year being held for a remarkable 67th time, with meticulous organisation by local outfit Wooler Running Club.

This time there were four Morpeth Harriers out, some running in NFRA vests, with Nicola McCoy having a great run to come home 48th and second woman over-50 in 4:09:32. Anna Wright was close behind her, 50th and fourth over-40 in 4:09:58.

Die-hard fellrunner Gary Mason was 93rd in 4:31:08 and Jane Briggs 102nd in 4:37:34.