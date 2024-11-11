Morpeth Harriers take part in annual Memorial Races organised by Heaton Harriers

Connor Marshall came second in the 10k race.

Remembrance Sunday saw the annual running of the Heaton Harriers Memorial Races, held once again on Newcastle’s Town Moor, with the main event held over 10 kilometres and preceded by a minute’s silence.

With this year’s race also including both the North East Counties Athletics Association and the North East Masters 10k Championships, there were just short of 500 finishers, as well as a series of earlier races from Under-11s upwards.

The 10k was won by Birtley Harrier Adrian Bailes in a time of 31 minutes 12 seconds, Morpeth Harrier Connor Marshall chasing him all the way and having an excellent run to come home in second place in a time of 31:20, with Bailes’s team mate Lewis McConnell third in 31:52.

Tyne Bridge’s Lucy Crookes was first female finisher in 35:31, with Helen Warburton, once of Gosforth Harriers but now also with the Newcastle club, second in 35:55, and Over-35 Alex Sneddon of Jarrow and Hebburn third (36:06).

There were eight other blue and white vests out, with a number of individuals picking up category prizes and NEMAA medals.

Liam Ramsay was 40th in 34:51, while John Butters continued his path on the comeback trail with a clocking of 35:42 for third Over-45 and 56th overall.

Dominic Harris was next back in 68th (36:24).

Robyn Bennett was sixth Senior woman in 38:35, with Kirsty Burville having a super run to come in as first Over-40 in 39:48.

There was also a trio of NEMAA medals, with Alistair Macdonald second Over-60 in 39:33, Gavin Bayne second Over-65 (40:45) and David Nicholson first Over-70 (44:21).

The earliest run of the day had seen Morpeth’s Will Fawcett seventh in the Under-11 1k race in a time of 3:43.

There were three Morpeth vests featuring in the U13s, who raced over 3k, with Mason Gaylor coming home second in 10:25, Heidi Wilkinson 12th and fourth girl in 11:20 and Zoe Tomlinson 15th and sixth girl in 11:30.

Oliver Tomlinson was also second, this time in the U17 5k race, in a time of 16:20, with Molly Roche 12th and second girl in 19:35 and Charlotte Marshall 19th and ninth in 23:54.